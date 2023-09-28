Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
He's taking the roster spot vacated by Chris Martin, whose season is over due to a viral infection. Robertson has posted a 6.33 ERA over 17 big-league appearances this season between the Dodgers and Red Sox.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nick Robertson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Nick Robertson: Gets opener nod for nightcap•
-
Red Sox's Nick Robertson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Nick Robertson: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Nick Robertson: Joining big club•
-
Red Sox's Nick Robertson: Optioned after trade•