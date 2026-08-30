Sogard went 3-for-8 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI during a doubleheader split with the Yankees on Saturday.

Sogard knocked an RBI double in Game 1 and added a solo homer in the nightcap. The utility man started at second base in both contests after making one start each at shortstop, first base and third base over his previous three games. Sogard game into Saturday in an 0-for-13 skid, but he's held his own at the plate overall in August, batting .260 with three homers, eight doubles, 17 runs and nine RBI through 26 contests.