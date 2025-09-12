Red Sox's Nick Sogard: Not in Friday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sogard is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Yankees.
Sogard had started each of the previous three contests -- including two in right field -- but he will begin Friday's festivities on the bench. Nate Eaton will patrol right field and bat eighth in the series opener.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nick Sogard: Summoned from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Nick Sogard: Could replace Anthony on roster•
-
Red Sox's Nick Sogard: Goes back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Nick Sogard: Joining big-league club•
-
Red Sox's Nick Sogard: Heading back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Nick Sogard: Getting third straight start•