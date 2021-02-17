Boston acquired Sogard and catcher Ronaldo Hernandez from Tampa Bay on Wednesday in exchange for pitchers Chris Mazza and Jeffrey Springs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sogard is the lesser of the two pieces headed to Boston, as Hernandez is viewed by some talent evaluators as a potential everyday catcher at the big-league level if he can improve his receiving skills as he moves through the minors. The 23-year-old Sogard, meanwhile, is more of a lottery ticket for Boston. A 12th-round pick in 2019, Sogard showed a discerning eye at the plate in his first taste of professional ball in the New York-Penn League, getting on base at a .405 clip in 63 games. He also stole 20 bags in 26 attempts, but he offered little impact with the bat with only five extra-base hits (all doubles) across 214 at-bats.