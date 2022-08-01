Yorke (wrist) has gone 6-for-31 (.194 average) with a home run, five RBI and two additional runs in seven games since returning to High-A Greenville's lineup July 22.

Though he never landed on Greenville's 7-day injured list, Yorke was sidelined for nearly three weeks with a wrist issue before re-entering the lineup. The 20-year-old has struggled to regain form at the plate in the week and a half since he started playing regularly and is now slashing .231/.298/.348 with a 23.6 percent strikeout rate across 242 plate appearances on the season.