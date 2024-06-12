Yorke is 9-for-22 with two home runs, one double, six RBI and six runs scored in his first six games at Triple-A Worcester.

Yorke's line at Double-A Portland -- .251/.325/.366 -- didn't scream promotion, but the Red Sox saw improvement to warrant the move up the minor-league ladder, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. His strikeout rate and chase rate both dropped by about five percent, and he was making better contact, upping his exit velocity by 3.5 mph. "Part of our job is rewarding guys when we see progress like that," Red Sox hitting coordinator Dillon Lawson said. "The bat-to-ball skills, controlling the strike zone, the swing decisions, the improvements he's made in those realms, plus obviously his defensive versatility, it made it the right move at the right time." It looks like the move out of Portland has energized the 2020 first-round pick.