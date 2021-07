Yorke (back) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday for Low-A Salem in its 7-4 win over Fayetteville.

Yorke returned to action for Salem after missing about a week of action with a sore back. The 2020 first-round pick is slashing .296/.388/.408 with three home runs and nine stolen bases across 47 games in his first season as a professional.