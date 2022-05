Yorke is hitting a modest .259/.338/.397 with four homers and five steals across 27 games for High-A Greenville, but he's been warming up recently, hitting .324/.390/.595 across his last eight games.

The latter batting line is more along the lines of what we expected from Yorke, who was a major offensive force in his age-19 campaign at both Low-A and High-A last season. With his numbers still looking unremarkable, the buy-low window may not have slammed shut yet, but it probably will soon.