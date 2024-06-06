The Red Sox promoted Yorke from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old made his Worcester debut in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to Rochester, starting at second base while going 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base. Yorke received the call-up to Worcester despite turning in a pedestrian .251/.325/.366 slash line over his 197 plate appearances with Portland on the season.
