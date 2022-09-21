Yorke hit just .231/.303/.365 with 11 homers and eight steals in 80 games for High-A Greenville this season.

The 2020 draft's No. 17 pick, Yorke popped in the minors in 2021 (.325/.412/.516 with 14 homers and 13 steals in 97 games), including a strong stint in Greenville, but his second go-around at the same level was marred by injury and poor performance. That'll likely send him plummeting down the prospect lists heading into next year, but the 20-year-old still has plenty of upside and makes for an intriguing buy-low target for dynasty managers with an appetite for risk.