Yorke has not played in the last four games with Low-A Salem due to a sore back, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

The infielder's four-game absence is considered precautionary and he is not expected to miss much longer. Yorke, who was picked 17th overall by Boston in 2020, is slashing .301/.387.415 with three homers, 21 RBI and nine stolen bases across 204 plate appearances with Salem this season.