Yorke has not played for High-A Greenville since July 3 due to a wrist injury, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

Yorke has also missed time this year with turf toe and back stiffness, and most close to the team attribute some of his struggles (.237/.310/.342 in 45 games) to how banged up he has been. Boston remains hopeful that Yorke will be able to return to game action "before long", according to Speier.