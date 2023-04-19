Yorke is slashing .241/.450/.483 with two home runs, 10 walks and eight strikeouts in 40 plate appearances for Double-A Portland.

Yorke, who just turned 21, got a vote of confidence with the assignment to Double-A after having an injury-affected 2022 season where he was a below league-average hitter (84 wRC+) at High-A. He had an incredibly strong debut season in 2021, so if Yorke continues to have success against Double-A pitching, last year's rough season will look more and more like the outlier. The bat-first infielder has played second base and designated hitter in the early going.