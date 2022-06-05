Yorke was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday at High-A Greenville with turf toe, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.

Per Hatfield, the team is hopeful Yorke will only need to miss the remainder of this week before getting back in action. He has been out since May 26. Yorke has gotten off to a slow start to the season, hitting .245/.319/.361 with four home runs and five steals in 34 games. His 53.5 GB% and 49.6 Pull% are uncharacteristically high, but it's still a small sample and his plate skills are in tact.