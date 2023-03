Goodrum has an upward mobility clause in his minor-league contract with the Red Sox which would allow him to sign a major-league deal elsewhere if Boston doesn't plan to have him on the Opening Day roster, Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com reports.

Worth noting is that Goodrum has an option remaining, so the Red Sox could conceivably add him to the 40-man roster but stick him at Triple-A Worcester to begin the season. Goodrum has a career .688 OPS over parts of six major-league seasons.