The Red Sox promoted Kavadas from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland on Thursday.

An 11th-round pick out of Notre Dame last summer, Kavadas has put himself on the prospect radar after big showings at Greenville and Single-A Salem this season. After posting a 1.062 OPS while walking at a 22 percent clip at Salem earlier in the year, Kavadas more or less maintained that level of performance upon making the jump to Greenville on June 24. Over his 37-game stint in the South Atlantic League, Kavadas slashed .308/.472/.592 while walking 21.1 percent of the time and striking out at a 26.1 percent clip. Since he'll be limited to either first base or designated hitter if he ultimately reaches the big leagues, Kavadas will need to continue mashing in the upper levels of the minors while maintaining lofty walk rates and keeping his strikeouts in check before getting a look as an everyday player in Boston.