Kavadas has hit .333/.490/.744 with 10 home runs and a 20:25 BB:K since being promoted to High-A Greenville in late June.

He put up a 1.062 OPS through 59 games with Single-A Salem to earn the promotion, and Kavadas has been even better since moving up. Of course, he's also 23, meaning that Kavadas has been older than the average player at both levels, so it'll be important for him to keep hitting as he moves up through the minor leagues. That said, it's simply worth appreciating that he's managed to rack up 45 extra-base hits (24 homers, 20 doubles and a triple) in 83 minor-league games this year. Since he certainly has nothing left to prove in High-A, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Notre Dame product move up to Double-A later this month.