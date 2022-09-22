Kavadas hit just .222/.370/.333 with two home runs and a 16:40 BB:K over 24 games in Double-A to finish off the 2022 campaign.

After smashing 24 homers with a 1.063 OPS in 86 games split between Single-A and High-A -- where in both cases he was older than the average player at the level -- Kavadas absolutely cratered upon his rise to Double-A. He struck out in a full 40 percent of his plate appearances with Portland, and his in-game power completely evaporated in the process. Kavadas did at least continue to draw plenty of walks, but that's not enough to offset such a brutal strikeout rate. All prospects come with some degree of risk, but Kavadas carries more than most.