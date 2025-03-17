The Red Sox reassigned Davis to minor-league camp Monday.

Davis appeared in nine games out of the Colorado bullpen in 2024 and turned in a 5.75 ERA and 1.87 WHIP over 20.1 innings, but the right-hander never looked to be a serious threat to win a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster after signing with the organization on a minor-league deal in December. The 27-year-old could operate as a swingman at Triple-A Worcester this season, as he has experience both as a starter and reliever in the big leagues and upper levels of the minors.