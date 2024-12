The Red Sox signed Davis to a minor-league contract Saturday.

Davis broke the news himself on his Instagram account. The right-hander holds a 7.71 ERA and 43:23 K:BB over 51.1 innings covering parts of three seasons at the major-league level. Davis has experience as a starter and reliever and it's not clear what role Boston has planned for him, but he'll likely begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Worcester.