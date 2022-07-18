The Red Sox have selected Dean with the 159th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A left-hander from Old Dominion, Dean pitched out of the bullpen during his time with the Monarchs and is expected to be developed as a reliever, so he likely won't be worth tracking in dynasty leagues until he ascends to the upper levels of the Red Sox organization. Like many relievers, Dean is heavily fastball reliant, as he leaned primarily on his mid-90s heater as Old Dominion's closer and only occasionally mixed in his slider. Despite the lack of a deep arsenal, Dean showed no issues making bats miss, as he notched 46 strikeouts in 26 innings this spring.