Red Sox's Noah Song: Assigned to Lowell

Song signed with the Red Sox and has been assigned to short-season Lowell, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Song is a fourth-round draft pick (137th overall) out of the United States Naval Academy. The 22-year-old right-hander becomes the loftiest first-year pick in the school's history. Song, who must serve two years of military duty, will pitch for the Spinners this summer before reporting for duty Nov. 1, per the Associated Press. However, according to Bill Wagner of the Capital Gazette, President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum ordering the Pentagon to develop a new policy to allow athletes attending the nation's military academies to compete in professional sports immediately after graduation. Once that policy change is implemented, Song can avoid training at flight school and will be allowed to pursue pro baseball full time.