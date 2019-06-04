Red Sox's Noah Song: Boston bound in fourth round

The Red Sox have selected Song with the No. 137 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound righty from the U.S. Naval Academy, Song is an easy top-three-round talent, but there are complications involved due to his two-year military service requirement. Maybe there will be a way to work around that, but it is possible Song won't pitch professionally until 2021. He has stating pitcher traits, featuring a four-pitch mix, led by a mid-90s fastball. Song also has an above-average slider, along with useable pitches in his curveball and changeup. For dynasty purposes, it would probably be best to wait until Song actually gets assigned to an affiliate before using a roster spot on him.