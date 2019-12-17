Song's request for a waiver to forgo his two-year commitment to the Naval Academy was denied, Bill Wagner of the Capital Gazette reports.

On pure stuff, Song is one of the best pitchers from the 2019 draft class, but he will now have to report to flight school in late January. The flight school lasts two years, so he will be able to apply for another waiver to resume his pro baseball career in January of 2022. This takes him out of the first-year player draft mix in most dynasty formats. The Red Sox retain his rights.