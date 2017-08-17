Red Sox's Noe Ramirez: Removed from 40-man roster
Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
The move clears room on the 40-man roster for Roenis Elias, who was reinstated from the 60-day DL and sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old compiled a 4.99 ERA and 32:16 K:BB through 30.2 innings across three seasons with the Red Sox. He's got one option year remaining, and he's put up solid minor-league numbers, so he could draw some interest on waivers.
