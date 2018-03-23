Hernandez was suspended 50 games for a second positive test for a drug of abuse, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Hernandez is currently on the Triple-A roster after signing a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in January. The 24-year-old will be able to return to action in mid-May, but is unlikely to make an impact in the big leagues at any point of the 2018 season.

