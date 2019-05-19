Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez: Optioned to Triple-A
Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Hernandez was called up as the temporary backup to Christian Vazquez after Sandy Leon was placed on paternity leave. With Leon ready to return, Hernandez is being sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket. He did not appear in a game during the brief callup.
