Hernandez has signed a contract with Boston, Alex Kolodziej of FanRag Sports reports

Hernandez last played in the big leagues back in 2016 with the Diamondbacks, where he only made 11 plate appearances -- the 24-year-old catcher spent 2017 in Double-A Jackson, slashing a disappointing .197/.182/.348. Look for Hernandez to start the season at Triple-A Pawtucket, where he figures to provide additional depth for Boston's minor league system behind the dish.