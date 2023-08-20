Reyes went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Yankees.

Reyes reached base in each of his first four trips to the plate and drove home Masataka Yoshida with a ground rule double in the top of the eighth. The shortstop also swiped a bag in the contest for only the third time this season and he's now hit safely in four of his last five games. Furthermore, it marked his sixth multi-hit game this month, raising his season average to .322.