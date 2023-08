Reyes went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, three runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Royals.

Reyes' first homer of the year was a two-out, walk-off grand slam Monday. It was his first three-hit game of the year and first multi-hit game since June 19. Reyes had gone just 1-for-7 since being reinstated from the injured list in late July. For the year, he's slashing .312/.357/.416 with six extra-base hits and 13 RBI through 85 plate appearances.