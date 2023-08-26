Reyes was removed from Saturday's game against the Dodgers with left elbow pain, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The Red Sox didn't provide any specifics regarding what exactly is wrong with Reyes or how severe his injury is, but more information should be available in the near future. For now, fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day.
