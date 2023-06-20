Reyes went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored in Monday's 9-3 win over Minnesota.

Reyes started at shortstop for the fifth time in the last six games -- the lone non-start was in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader -- and continued hitting well. He's gone 7-for-17 with one double, three RBI and five runs scored since becoming the primary shortstop. Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that he does not view Reyes as an everyday player, which suggests he's keeping the position warm until Yu Chang (wrist) is ready to be activated from the injured list.