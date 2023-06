Reyes (abdomen) is considered day-to-day, and the Red Sox are hopeful he can avoid a trip to the injured list, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Reyes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to right abdominal soreness. The Red Sox had David Hamilton pulled from the Triple-A Worcester lineup Tuesday if Reyes does need to be placed on the IL, but the team is hopeful that the 29-year-old won't need to be taken off the active roster.