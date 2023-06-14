Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Tuesday that Enrique Hernandez will no longer be the team's primary shortstop, clearing the way for Reyes to get more starts, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Reyes started at short Tuesday and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in an loss to the Rockies.

Boston's infield defense was reshuffled Tuesday, with Reyes starting at shortstop and Justin Turner starting at first base for Triston Casas. Reyes will serve as the primary shortstop until Yu Chang (wrist) is ready to return. Neither player has a history of being a team's everyday shortstop. Eventually, Trevor Story (elbow) will take over, but that's not expected until August. Another option -- Adalberto Mondesi -- has been on the injured list all season with a knee injury and was shut down from all activities Tuesday.