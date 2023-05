Reyes will have his contract selected by Boston from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

It's already been reported that Bobby Dalbec is being sent down to Triple-A Worcester before Saturday's game against the Cardinals, so this will be the corresponding transaction. Reyes was traded from Oakland to Boston on Friday, and the 29-year-old will provide some utility depth with the ability to play all over the diamond.