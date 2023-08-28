Reyes (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Reyes played through an elbow issue Sunday after leaving with soreness the right before, but it turns out he needs more time to recover, and the Red Sox will allow him to do so without taking up a roster spot. Luis Urias is slated to serve as Boston's regular second baseman until Reyes is ready to return.