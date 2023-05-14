Reyes started at second base and went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Acquired from the Athletics on Friday, Reyes was added to the 40-man roster and made his debut Saturday. The Red Sox are dealing with multiple injuries at middle infield, and Reyes is on board to help. The club has been without Trevor Story (elbow) and Adalberto Mondesi (knee) all season, then Yu Chang (wrist) and Christian Arroyo (hamstring) joined them on the injured list. Reyes will share second base with Enmanuel Valdez and could also spell shortstop Enrique Hernandez, who made his ninth error of the season Saturday.