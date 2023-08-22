Reyes in not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Astros.
Reyes will open the game on the bench for the first time since Aug. 4. Since then, the second baseman has been slashing .352/.397/.537 with two home runs. Luis Urias will start in his place at second base and bat eighth.
