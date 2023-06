Reyes (undisclosed) is not in the starting lineup Friday against the White Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Reyes was removed from Thursday's series finale with Minnesota early and he will now miss at least one contest while nursing whatever injury he sustained. It's possible that the 29-year-old reaggravated the abdomen that forced him to miss Tuesday and Wednesday's games. David Hamilton will draw the start at shortstop and bat ninth in the series opener with Chicago.