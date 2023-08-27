Reyes (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Reyes will see his streak of four straight starts come to an end Sunday while he nurses left elbow pain. Luis Urias will spell Reyes at second base in the series finale.
More News
-
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes: Starting Sunday after all•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes: Exits with elbow injury•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes: Collects three hits, stolen base•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes: Will backup at first base•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes: Retains starting role in infield•