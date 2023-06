Reyes (abdomen) is not in the starting lineup versus the Twins on Wednesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Reyes was scratched from the lineup against Minnesota on Tuesday, and he'll miss at least one more game while he recovers. Boston believes that the shortstop won't need a trip on the injured list at this point, and he's considered day-to-day at this point. Enrique Hernandez is handling shortstop duties and hitting ninth in Reyes' absence.