Reyes went 2-for-5 with two doubles, one run and four RBI in a 12-3 victory against the Mariners on Wednesday.

Reyes knocked in two runs with a double in the first inning and added another two-run two-bagger in the following frame. He's now collected at least one hit in all five of the games in which he's played since getting called up from the minors May 13. Reyes has collected multiple hits in three of those five contests, leading to an impressive .421/.450/.579 slash line through 20 plate appearances.