Reyes will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Though he lost hold of regular playing time at shortstop when Trevor Story returned from the 60-day injured list Aug. 8, Reyes has been able to retain an everyday role at the other middle-infield spot ahead of Luis Urias. Reyes will stick in the lineup for a 10th consecutive game Wednesday after going 12-for-32 (.375 average) with one home run, three doubles, one stolen base, four RBI and six runs over the previous nine contests.