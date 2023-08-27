Reyes (elbow) will start at second base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Though Reyes was initially expected to get the day off after he was pulled from Saturday's 8-5 win with left elbow pain, he'll end up getting his fifth straight start Sunday. The Red Sox scratched third baseman Rafael Devers (wrist) from the lineup to clear a spot for Reyes.
