Reyes (abdomen) will not rejoin the Red Sox before the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

Reyes began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester this week and was speculated to be activated by the end of the week, but that will not happen. "He's moving well. We'll see what we do [roster-wise]," manager Alex Cora said. Reyes has hit safely in all three games with the WooSox, going 5-for-11 with two home runs and four RBI. Now that Yu Chang is back and Trevor Story (elbow) is nearing a rehab assignment, Reyes become less important to the Red Sox.