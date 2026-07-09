Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Encouraging results in season debut

Sandoval took a no-decision Thursday against the White Sox, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

Making his season debut for the Red Sox, Sandoval fared well in what also was his first big-league appearance since 2024 following a lengthy recovery from internal brace surgery and several setbacks. The 29-year-old southpaw threw 41 of his 65 pitches for strikes, but he couldn't quite get through the fifth inning as his control began to wane, tossing a wild pitch during the frame. Connelly Early (elbow) and Ranger Suarez (groin) could both be back shortly after the All-Star break, which would likely force Sandoval into a bullpen role.