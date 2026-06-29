Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Hits four innings in rehab start

Sandoval (biceps) struck out three and allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk across four innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Worcester.

Sandoval built up to 60 pitches (40 strikes) in Sunday's appearance, his fifth minor-league start since he resumed a rehab assignment June 5. He generated five whiffs in the outing and averaged 92.8 mph with his four-seam fastball, down one mph from his average with the Angels during the 2024 season before he underwent internal brace surgery that June. The 29-year-old southpaw is now well removed from the elbow procedure, but a bout with biceps soreness during his rehab assignment in April continued to delay his Red Sox debut. Sandoval's current 30-day rehab window will come to an end Saturday, so he'll likely make one more start with either Worcester or Double-A Portland before coming off the 60-day injured list. With Jake Bennett having excelled as the Red Sox's No. 5 starter over the past few weeks, Sandoval might have to settle for a multi-inning relief role once he gets activated.