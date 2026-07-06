Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Reinstated from 60-day IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Red Sox reinstated Sandoval (biceps) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Sandoval is finally ready to see major-league action for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2024 while working through other injuries that cropped up during his recovery. He is expected to make his Red Sox debut Thursday against the White Sox, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Sandoval's is return is a welcome for Boston, one given that Connelly Early (elbow) is on the 15-day injured list and with Ranger Suarez dealing with a groin injury that he picked up during Sunday's start against the Angels. Sandoval ran his pitch count up to 68 in his last rehab start with Double-A Portland on Saturday, and he'll likely have his workload limited through his few turns in the rotation.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!