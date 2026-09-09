Sandoval (1-5) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings.

It was Sandoval's first career start against the Angels, whom he spent six seasons with from 2019 to 2024. He didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, giving up at least one run in three of the six frames he pitched in, and the 10 hits he allowed were his most in a start since May 12, 2024 against the Royals (11). Sandoval has taken the loss in five of his last six outings and sports a 4.58 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 57:27 K:BB over 55 innings this season. He's tentatively slated to start next week on the road against the Rangers in what currently lines up as a two-start week for the southpaw.