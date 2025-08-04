The Red Sox will promote Tolle from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester during the upcoming week, Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster reports.

Tolle had been promoted from High-A Greenville to Portland on June 22, but he quickly earned another bump up just over a month later. The 22-year-old lefty was electric during his brief time with Portland, posting a 1.67 ERA and 0.74 WHIP with 37 strikeouts over 27 innings in six appearances, including five starts. The Red Sox will continue to develop Tolle as a starter in the long haul, but if he continues to dominate at the Triple-A level, he could make his MLB debut as a reliever late this season if Boston believes he can provide a boost during a potential playoff run.